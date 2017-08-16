Excellence In Education: NASA Expert

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness

A total solar eclipse will take place Monday afternoon and one district has summoned an expert from NASA to explain what the kids will be seeing.

“It’s not everyday a solar eclipse happens, but when it does, it'll bring students out of Logan Middle School in Bellevue and onto the football field to watch the phenomenon,” said Teacher Santha Walters. "I want the kids of Bellevue Public Schools to have a story about the eclipse, and to understand what's going on and to not be afraid about what's going to happen."

Eighth grade teacher Santha Walters is so excited about the upcoming solar eclipse she's getting the entire school district involved in teaching around the event.

"We can have writing, we can have mathematics, we can have science. Everything ties into the eclipse," said Walters.

So she contacted a NASA astrophysicist to explain the eclipse to students.

"Astronomy isn't just something out there. It affects us here,” said Dr. Henry Winter. “Sometimes in very real ways. And the eclipse is a very real way.

Dr. Winter says he condensed his Harvard-Smithsonian curriculum to an hour presentation for the students to get them interested in the world and beyond.

"This is a once-in a lifetime event. This is boots on the ground in the field opportunity for learning. There’s a difference between being told something in the classroom and actually getting to experience it for yourself," said Dr. Winter.