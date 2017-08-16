New UNL College of Business building

The new College of Business building at UNL is ready for students, after 2 years of construction.



"When they want to use it, they just come up and swipe their N card and they'll be able to go in and use it," says Rik Barrera, Associate Dean.

The new College of Business at UNL will be ready for students as they start their fall semester on Monday.

Howard L. Hawks Hall, located near 12th and R streets, broke ground on campus in March of 2015.

The college used a lot of feedback from students during the designing process.



"Part of that was feedback from students, too. One of the things they said is they hate fixed seats. They want to be able to move, so we incorporated that," says Barrera.

The $84 million building was 100 percent donor funded, and is twice the square footage of their old location.



"You will find in every one of our classrooms and all throughout the building, anywhere where there is furniture, will be a place for them to plug in," says Barrera.

The college will have its own cafe, retail store, trading room and more for students.



"I want to be in a private space, but yet I want to be in touch with my friends. That's why lots of windows, lots of open area, things like that for us in this building," says Barrera.

Doors will open this Friday for the college's annual back to school bash.