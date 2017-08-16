New UNL College of Business building

"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say the shooting happened before midnight; they discovered the victim bleedingMore >>
On FaceboOK Monday night, a post about a dog in Lincoln went viral. A 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Maddi disappeared after the house explosion in Southeast Lincoln. "I knew Keith was safe, I knew one of our dogs was safe, and once Maddi was safe, I didn't care about the rest," said owner Dori Glabe. Maddi's owners were frantically searching for her, when neighbors suggested she post to Facebook looking for help. Maddi's story was shared more than...More >>
NSP with assistance from the Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a suspicious death of a 49-year-old man, Todd E. Miller in Culbertson.More >>
NE Black Hills Energy released the following statement following a massive explosion near 77th and Old Cheney Rd. Monday evening:More >>
A massive explosion rocked a south Lincoln neighborhood off 77th Street and Old Cheney Road Monday afternoon, leaving neighbors in shock, and praying for victims.More >>
Union Pacific is laying off 500 managers and 250 other railroad workers to reduce costs.More >>
Several houses had exploded windows, cracks in the drywall, and damaged garage doors.More >>
With nearly 400,000 people expected to visit Nebraska for the total solar eclipse. The Nebraska Dept. of Transportation is urging drivers to be extra cautious. Hundreds-of-thousands of people will be traveling Nebraska's highways during the weekend leading up to the total solar eclipse. That's why NDOT is asking drivers to be patient and use their best driving practices. Jeni Campana of NDOT says, "We really also encourage a lot of the Nebraskans that are here-- we're going to...More >>
An Omaha man who was drunk when he caused a crash that left his young daughter severely injured has been sentenced to 22 to 25 years in prison.More >>
