Eclipse glasses selling out across Lincoln

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Stores in the capital city can't keep solar eclipse glasses on the shelves.

"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like,” Zach Thompson, Morrill Hall Mueller Planetarium Coordinator said.

Dozens of places were selling NASA certified glasses, now there's only one confirmed place to find them, and they're running out.

Q.P. Ace Hardware got a shipment of 6,000 pairs Wednesday.

As of four p.m. Wednesday, the 27th and K location had less than 700 hundred left.

"Everyone's rushing down right away because they know they can't find them anywhere else,” Karleen Kustaborder, assistant manager of a Q.P Ace Hardware store said.

Kustaborder said they've had dozens of calls every day.

"A lot of people are getting excited and the closer it gets, it's starting to soak in and people say I better get my glasses 'cause I'm not gonna be able to go out there and watch it,” she said.

Another solar glasses vendor was Morrill Hall. They sold out of their last shipment of 800 pairs, in four hours Wednesday afternoon.

"100 percent this is going to be one of the most incredible things anyone of us alive today will see,” Thompson said.

He said he's glad people are taking safety seriously.

"If there is any splinter of sunlight, it is not safe to look at with just your eyes,” Thompson said. “The only time it's okay to do that is when the moon is completely and totally in front of the sun."

He also reminds viewers to check their glasses to make sure they're NASA approved.

And, if you aren't able to get glasses, you're not out of luck.

You may just have to look at the eclipse in a different way.

"Something someone could do is put a little hole in a piece of paper and project it onto another surface,” Thompson said. In fact, if you're by a bunch of leafy trees and you look at the ground, when the partial eclipse is happening you'll see hundreds of eclipse projections on the ground."

Now if you are still on the hunt for a pair of eclipse glasses, give Q.P. Ace Hardware stores a call to check if they have any left in stock.