Chick-fil-A holds fundraiser for couple caught in home explosion

A fundraiser was held Wednesday night for Jim and Jeanne Jasa, the couple who was inside their home near 77th and Old Cheney when it exploded.

The event was held at Chick-fil-A.

From 5-9:00 p.m., 20% of all proceeds went to help the Jasa family.

More than 1,000 people participated, whether through the drive through or dining in.

Charlie Colon, the restraint owner, says early estimates are upward of $3,000, and that's not including the good-will donations people left as well.

As of Wednesday night, Jim and Jeanne Jasa are in critical condition at CHI Saint Elizabeth Hospital.