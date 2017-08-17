Capitol City Ribfest Starts Today

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

Here's some information about Nebraska Pork Producers Capitol City Ribfest for 2017!

WHEN:

Thurs. Aug. 17: 11:00AM to 10:00PM

Fri. Aug. 18: 11:00AM to 11:30PM

Sat. Aug. 19: 11:00AM to 11:30PM

WHERE:

Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot - located north of Pinnacle Bank Arena

PARKING:

Pinnacle Bank Arena Festival Lot: $5.00

Haymarket Park Lots 20-21: $5.00

View Parking Map Here

ADMISSION AT GATE ONLY:

$5 for Adults; FREE for Kids 11 & Under

**On Thursday, August 17 and Friday, August 18, admission is FREE from 11AM - 2PM with a can of food for the Food Bank of Lincoln as a suggested admission. Free sides will also be available those same two days from all barbecue vendors. No coolers or outside food or beverages allowed in the festival area. Also no skateboards or bicycles inside the festival area.

**Come early on Friday, August 18, and show your Kendrick LaMar ticket for FREE admission into Capital City Ribfest. Good for Friday only.

**Come early on Saturday, August 19, and show your Crawford vs. Indongo ticket for FREE admission into Capital City Ribfest. Good for Saturday only.

PARTICIPATING RIB VENDORS:

Aussom Aussie - Sydney, Australia

BBQ King Smokehouse - Woodstock, IL

NEW - Blazing Bronco BBQ Co. - Cleveland, OH

Desperado's BBQ & Rib Co. - Hinckley, OH

Howling Coyote Southwestern BBQ - Chicago, IL

Johnson's BBQ - Chesapeake, VA

Porky N' Beans - Port St. Lucie, FL