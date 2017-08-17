Capitol City Ribfest Starts Today

"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
More than 1,000 people participated, whether through the drive through or dining in.More >>
More than 1,000 people participated, whether through the drive through or dining in.More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say the shooting happened before midnight; they discovered the victim bleedingMore >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com Lincoln Police say the shooting happened before midnight; they discovered the victim bleedingMore >>
NSP with assistance from the Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a suspicious death of a 49-year-old man, Todd E. Miller in Culbertson.More >>
NSP with assistance from the Hitchcock County Sheriff's Office are currently investigating a suspicious death of a 49-year-old man, Todd E. Miller in Culbertson.More >>
"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like.”More >>
"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like.”More >>
Several houses had exploded windows, cracks in the drywall, and damaged garage doors.More >>
Several houses had exploded windows, cracks in the drywall, and damaged garage doors.More >>
An Omaha man who was drunk when he caused a crash that left his young daughter severely injured has been sentenced to 22 to 25 years in prison.More >>
An Omaha man who was drunk when he caused a crash that left his young daughter severely injured has been sentenced to 22 to 25 years in prison.More >>
On FaceboOK Monday night, a post about a dog in Lincoln went viral. A 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Maddi disappeared after the house explosion in Southeast Lincoln. "I knew Keith was safe, I knew one of our dogs was safe, and once Maddi was safe, I didn't care about the rest," said owner Dori Glabe. Maddi's owners were frantically searching for her, when neighbors suggested she post to Facebook looking for help. Maddi's story was shared more than...More >>
On FaceboOK Monday night, a post about a dog in Lincoln went viral. A 5-year-old Cocker Spaniel named Maddi disappeared after the house explosion in Southeast Lincoln. "I knew Keith was safe, I knew one of our dogs was safe, and once Maddi was safe, I didn't care about the rest," said owner Dori Glabe. Maddi's owners were frantically searching for her, when neighbors suggested she post to Facebook looking for help. Maddi's story was shared more than...More >>
A massive explosion rocked a south Lincoln neighborhood off 77th Street and Old Cheney Road Monday afternoon, leaving neighbors in shock, and praying for victims.More >>
A massive explosion rocked a south Lincoln neighborhood off 77th Street and Old Cheney Road Monday afternoon, leaving neighbors in shock, and praying for victims.More >>
Union Pacific is laying off 500 managers and 250 other railroad workers to reduce costs.More >>
Union Pacific is laying off 500 managers and 250 other railroad workers to reduce costs.More >>