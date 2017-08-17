Lincoln Police investigating an armed bank robbery

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery in north Lincoln.

It happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank near 27th and Folkways.

Police say 3 males went into bank and one had a silver handgun.

The suspects got away with cash. No shots fired and no injuries.

Suspects were wearing a white hooded sweatshirt & black pants, one in a tan jacket and pants, one dressed in all red.

Police believe they got in gray or silver Buick with dealer tags and in transits.

We have a reporter on the scene and will have the latest on the Channel 8 Midday News at 11.