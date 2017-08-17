UPDATE: Vehicle found matching description of bank robbery suspect's get-away car

UPDATE: Vehicle found matching description of bank robbery suspe - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

UPDATE: 

Lincoln Police say a vehicle has been found near the scene of the Thursday morning bank robbery at Pinnacle Bank near 27th and Folkways. 

They say it matches the description of the get-away car, and was reported stolen out of Omaha. They are investigating whether it's connected to the crime.

Lincoln Police are investigating a bank robbery in north Lincoln.  

It happened around 9:00 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank near 27th and Folkways.  

Police say 3 males went into bank and one had a silver handgun.

The suspects got away with cash. No shots fired and no injuries.

Suspects were wearing a white hooded sweatshirt & black pants, one in a tan jacket and pants, one dressed in all red.

Police believe they got in gray or silver Buick with dealer tags and in transits.

