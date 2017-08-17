Overnight robbery at Roc's Stop & Shop - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Overnight robbery at Roc's Stop & Shop

Lincoln Police are investigating an overnight robbery at Roc's Stop & Shop  near 56th and Holdrege. Police say it happened just before 1 a.m. Thursday.

They say a man came into the store and demanded cash, threatening employees by saying he had a gun. He got away with money. The investigation is ongoing.

