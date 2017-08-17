1,200 packages of diapers collected during drive

By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

8@klkntv.com

Press Release from Mayor Beutler's Office

Mayor Chris Beutler today thanked all those who participated in the Walmart Diaper Drive August 4 and 5. The Lincoln Lancaster County Health Department (LLCHD) received 1,205 packages (44,924 diapers) and 914 packages of wipes for participants in two of its programs -- the WIC (Women, Infants and Children) program and the Healthy Families America home visitation program.

Diapers were accepted at all four Lincoln Walmart locations and were loaded into StarTran buses for delivery to LLCHD.

“Babies need eight to 12 diapers every day, and the cost can be a huge burden for many families,” Mayor Beutler said. “This drive raised enough to provide 150 children with 10 diapers each day for a month. “The response to this drive was amazing, and I want to thank Walmart, our Health Department, StarTran and everyone who donated to this great cause.”

Those who would still like to donate diapers for the two programs can drop them off during regular business hours at LLCHD, 3140 “N” Street.

The WIC program provides nutrition education, breastfeeding support, community referrals and other services to low-income pregnant, postpartum or breastfeeding moms as well as children up to age 5. The Healthy Families America program provides home visitors who help families improve their health status and learn about pregnancy, infant care, postpartum care and breastfeeding. For more information on WIC, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (listed under Dental Health and Nutrition Services). For more information on the Healthy Families America programs, visit health.lincoln.ne.gov (click on Community Health Services).