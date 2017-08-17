NEB SOC: Huskers to Make Three TV Appearances in 2017

Posted By: Sports
Courtesy: UNL Media Relations
Note: This includes a time change - the Sunday, Oct. 8 game will now start at 3 p.m. (CT)
Huskers to Make Three TV Appearances in 2017
Two of Nebraska’s home games will be televised this season in addition to one road game, as the Big Ten announced its women’s soccer TV selections on Thursday.
NU’s Sunday, Oct. 8 home game against Rutgers has been changed to 3 p.m. (CT) and will be televised on ESPNU. It will be the second home game of that weekend on TV, as the Big Ten Network is set to televise the Maryland game on Thursday, Oct. 5 at 7:05 p.m.
Nebraska’s first BTN appearance of the season will be on the road, set for Friday, Sept. 15 at Iowa at 7 p.m.
