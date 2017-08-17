NWU Picked 6th in Preseason IIAC Football Poll

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – The Nebraska Wesleyan University football team was picked to finish 6th in the 2016 preseason IIAC Coaches' poll that was released on Thursday (Aug. 17). The IIAC preseason poll is voted on by the league coaches. The Prairie Wolves received 27 total points for sixth place.

University of Dubuque was the coaches’ favorite in the IIAC preseason poll. Dubuque received 60 points and four first place votes to sit on top of the poll. Coe College and Wartburg College tied for second as they both received 52 points and two first place votes. Central College received the final first place vote and 50 points to sit in fourth.

Head coach Brian Keller returned 12 starters from the 2016 team that finished 4-6 overall and 3-5 in their first year of Iowa Conference action. This will be the second year that NWU is competing in the IIAC as a full member of NCAA Division III. The IIAC season is an eight-game round robin schedule finishing on November 11 with the regular season champion receiving the leagues’ automatic qualifier to the NCAA Division III playoffs.

The Prairie Wolves will host Concordia College (Minn.) an NCAA III institution from Moorhead, Minn., for the home opener on Sept. 2 at Abel Stadium with kickoff set for 1 pm.

NWU will begin Iowa Conference competition on Sept. 16 when they host Coe College, last season’s IIAC conference champion.