Prescribed burns planned for some WMAs, state parks

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

LINCOLN, Neb. – Prescribed burns are planned on some Nebraska Game and Parks Commission wildlife management areas (WMA) and state parks, where weather conditions allow.

Burns during the summer growing season can help set back undesirable plants that invade native prairies and other grasslands. Eastern redcedar trees and undesirable deciduous shrubs can be more susceptible to summer burns because of higher temperatures. These trees often expend much energy in flowering and fruiting and have higher rates of mortality because of this. Green vegetation in summer slows the rate of burn and allows burns to be more predictable.

Summer burns, if used in conjunction with grazing, can set back smooth brome, increase diversity in grasslands and improve habitat for wildlife.

Burns will be conducted into October at:

Swanson WMA, Hitchcock County; Enders WMA, Chase County; Hayes Center WMA, Hayes County; Red Willow WMA, Frontier and Red Willow counties; Medicine Creek WMA, Red Willow County; Grove Lake WMA, Antelope County; Sherman Reservoir WMA, Sherman County; Pressey WMA, Custer County; Arcadia Diversion Dam WMA, Custer County; Koziol WMA, Howard County; Yankee Hill WMA, Lancaster County; Osage North WMA, Johnson County; Southfork WMA, Richardson County; Ponca State Park, Dixon County and Indian Cave State Park, Richardson County (brush pile).