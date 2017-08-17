State prepares for eclipse

We are only 4 days away from the total solar eclipse. With thousands of visitors expected, the state is getting prepared.

"You know anything can happen. That's always a possibility. But I think we're prepared to address those issues as they develop," said NEMA Assistant Director Bryan Tuma.

The August 21st phenomenon could potentially bring half a million visitors to Nebraska.

Many state agencies and organizations have been collaborating with a common goal of making this a safe event.



"Typically on weather events or fires, I mean we know the potential exists, but we don't know when it's going to occur. This is a bit odd. We know when this is going to occur, and we know what is likely to happen. What we're trying to address are some of the consequences associated with it," said Tuma.

According to Tuma, this may be the biggest tourism event the state has ever seen.

NEMA and the American Red Cross are reminding people to come up with an emergency plan in advance, and to be aware of possible weather changes.



"If you're working on the eclipse day, you're going to need to leave early. If you're planning on viewing the eclipse, you're going to need to leave incredibly early, to get where you are. So, plan to leave hours in advanced of where you need to be, even if it's only 20 or 30 miles," said Jill Neeman from the Red Cross.

The state expects there to be heavy traffic on Interstate 80, and all other roads. They advise people to pack snacks, water, entertainment, your eclipse glasses, and make sure to have a full tank of gas.



"The most important thing when you're on the road is to not stop, unless you need to, for safety reasons. We don't want people stopping on the side of the road to look at the eclipse. But you also as a driver need to be hyper aware of pedestrians," said Neeman.

The Red Cross also advises people print maps before you leave, because internet and cell phone connections could be an issue.