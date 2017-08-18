Two Killed in Overnight Train vs. Car Crash

Two people have killed after an AmTrak train struck a car in southwest Lincoln overnight.

It happened before 12:30am near the intersection of South Folsom and West South streets.

Nearly 300 people on the train were uninjured, but are still onboard as crews work to get them off the train and clean up the scene.

Police will continue to investigate to determine what caused this incident.