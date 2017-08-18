Deputies find drugs in 2 separate traffic stops Thursday

The Lancaster Co. Sheriff's Office says two traffic stops on I-80 resulted in drug busts Thursday.

They say the first was around 10:30 a.m., at mile marker 394. Deputies say they found 15 pounds of marijuana in duffel bags inside 26-year-old Jose Ramirez' car. They also found a loaded gun. Ramirez is from California, and deputies say he had warrants out for his arrest. He was arrested on hi warrants, as well as the drug bust and firearm charges.

Deputies say around 3:30 p.m. they stopped a car driven by 43 year old Johnny Mack, California, and 66 year old Gregory Broussard, Arizona, on I-80 near the 77 interchange.

They say the two men had a pound of meth inside their car. The two men were arrested for possession with intent to deliver.

