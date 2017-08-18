Steve Bannon out as White House Chief Strategist

For the latest updates go to: abcnews.go.com

Steve Bannon has resigned from his role as White House chief strategist, ABC News has learned.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump told reporters at Trump Tower that Bannon was a "good man” and “not a racist.”

"I like Mr. Bannon. He's a friend of mine. But Mr. Bannon came on very late. You know that. I went through 17 senators, governors, and I won all the primaries. Mr. Bannon came on very much later than that," Trump said before adding, "but we'll see what happens with Mr. Bannon."

Bannon, the former executive chairman of Breitbart News, is the latest high-profile aide to leave the White House. On July 21, press secretary Sean Spicer resigned, followed by Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. White House communications director Anthony Scaramucci was fired just a few days later, serving just 11 days in that role.

