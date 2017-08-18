LPS teaching safety for total solar eclipse

Nearly 40,000 Lincoln Public School students will have the opportunity to view the total solar eclipse, Monday, but school officials want to make sure they're safe first.

Many schools across Lincoln took part in preparations for the eclipse that thousands of students will get the chance to view.

With all those kids to account for, LPS is taking safety seriously.

Close to 400 students participated in safety drills at Beattie Elementary.

Alex Kreifels, a fourth grade teacher at the school, said, "Safety is always our number one concern. Here at Beattie, we always want to make sure that our students are safe, respectful and that they get to experience everything that all of the rest of us do, in our normal life."

They want to make sure that no one looks at the Sun, without special glass because it can cause permanent eye damage.

It's a big task, but it's something they've been preparing for, for weeks.

The students ranged from first to fifth grades.

"The reason we're having them look down, is just, so that they're not even tempted to look up at the Sun when they're walking outside before they reach their spots, and once they're in their spots; then they'll put on their eclipse glasses. So, then they can lift their head."

Eclipse glasses have been provided by LPS to all students, around 40,000 in total.

They want to keep your kids safe, but at the same time give them the chance to experience a once in a lifetime event.

This is their second drill of the year, but the first one outdoors. Beattie plans on doing a few more practices, Monday morning, before the start of the eclipse.

Becky Unterseher, a coordinator at Beattie, said, "I thought it went really well. The kids did a nice job of keeping their heads down, like we told them to, following direction and turning around when they're supposed to."

There will be no outdoor recess on Monday to prevent any potential mishaps.

Kindergartners will be able to view the eclipse in the gym, through a live stream.

Beattie says parents are also welcome to join their children in viewing the eclipse, and they do anticipate that some kids will be absent to be with family for other activities.