Family of teens hit by train: 'We have no words'

The families of Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez found their way back to the stretch of railroad tracks where the 17-year-old boys died early Friday morning. They stood huddled together, praying and weeping.



"He was a really sweet kid," Yankiel's grandmother, Francesca Rodriguez, said. "Really respectful."

"We have no words, to be very honest," said Emanuel's sister, Martha. "When the investigators came to my house in the morning I didn't want to believe . "

The two boys were hit by an AmTrak train shortly after midnight Friday morning. It happened near S Folsom and W South, just north of Van Dorn. Police say their car drove around the lowered railroad crossing arm when the accident happened.

Family walked along the tracks just hours later, picking up pieces of the car and sharing their memories of the two boys.



"The news has impacted us in a big way," Francesca said.

Emanuel's mother, Rosario, said he was a warm son, who loved the outdoors, friends, and his family.



"Every time when he comes home he gave me hug, a kiss," she said. "He says 'Mom, I love you."



"I've wanted a brother since I was a kid," Martha added. "When I finally got him it was like he was my partner in crime."

Both boys were seniors at Lincoln Southwest, and before that, Lincoln High.



"We used to ride bikes together, skateboard, we'd do everything together," said Alex, a friend. "I lost a good brother."



The family says their faith gives them hope. As devastating as the loss is, they want to share it with other parents, and children.



"I'm gonna tell them other kids, please drive carefully," Rosario said.