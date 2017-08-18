Stars name Azzano assistant coach

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Stars

Lincoln, Neb. - Chris Azzano has been named assistant coach of the Lincoln Stars, the team announced on Friday.

Azzano spent the previous two (2) seasons as an assistant coach at SUNY-Cortland (NCAA Division III). Prior to joining SUNY-Cortland, the 28-year old, Oshawa, Ontario native served one (1) season as an assistant coach for SUNY-Canton (NCAA Division III).

“We are excited to add Chris to our staff,” Stars coach Cody Chupp said. “His experience working with goaltenders, passion for the game and ability to create strong relationships with players make him a great fit for Lincoln and our vision for the organization.”

Azzano played three (3) seasons and was a two-time captain as a goalie for Morrisville State College (NCAA Division III) after beginning his college career at the Wentworth Institute of Technology (NCAA Division III). He played three (3) seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League.

"I am very grateful to join the Lincoln Stars and want to thank Cody Chupp, Jon Hull, Chris Michael and Ryan Schiff for this amazing opportunity," Azzano said. "I cannot wait to join such a prestigious organization with an incredible fan base and a proven track record for developing players."

Azzano will reside in Lincoln with his girlfriend, Amy.