Gas war in NE Lincoln has fuel price low

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Gas prices have dropped as low as $1.71.

Two gas stations along North 84th street have gas prices lower than anywhere else in the city.

Murphy USA, which just opened by the Walmart on 85th street and EZ-GO, right up the street, have been competing for the lowest prices for the last few days.

Jay Monson, who lives in the area, has been watching the prices drop lower and lower.

"Within a week it went from $2.20 to $1.71, so a $.30 difference in the matter of a week,” Monson said.

Monson is taking advantage of the price war and has been filling up tanks a few times a day since it started.

He's not the only one.

Word has gotten out, and with prices like these the pumps are packed.

"Heard people talking about the price wars at work and decided to stop in and fill it up cause it's Friday and time to do that,” Tim Steward, Lincoln, said.

"My husband said there was a gas war coming on and my tank was empty,” Elouise Whitehead, Lincoln, said.

Whitehead said she's never seen a gas war in Lincoln before, but remembers them in smaller towns years ago.

"I think it's wonderful,” she said. “I think there's been a gas gouge for a long time."

Monson said he's only heard about gas wars in stories.

"I've heard about it from my parents, back in the 60s and 50s when they did gas wars, but I've never seen it in person until now and I kinda like it,” Monson said.

Gas stations across Lincoln have also dropped prices, many are sitting right around two dollars, according to gasbuddy.com.

Neither store would comment on camera.

We don't know if these gas stations will keep lowering prices...so now is the time to enjoy the competition and fill up your tanks.