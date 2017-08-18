Huskers Women's Soccer blanks Kansas 3-0

Posted by: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lawrence, Kan. - The Nebraska soccer team (1-0-0) opened the 2017 campaign with a 3-0 win over Kansas at Rock Chalk Park on Friday night.

Sophomore Meg Brandt, a 2016 Big Ten All-Freshman Team member, scored in the seventh minute off an assist from Michaela Loebel to get the night started for the Big Red. Brandt, an Ankeny, Iowa native, took two of NU’s eight shots on goal in 75 minutes of action on Friday night. It marked her third career goal at Nebraska.

Sophomore Elyse Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute on a header, which gave Nebraska the 2-0 advantage it took into halftime. Senior Haley Hanson earned an assist on the score, the fourth of her career.

Senior Alli Peterson made it 3-0 with her header off several ricochets in the 69th minute. It was the second goal of Peterson’s career at Nebraska. Peterson was one of four Huskers to play all 90 minutes on Friday night, along with Sinclaire Miramontez, Caroline Buelt and Aubrei Corder. Corder, a sophomore who made her 23rd career start in goal, earned two saves.

Nebraska’s offense took 13 shots compared to KU’s eight. Eight of the Huskers’ shots were on goal, while the Jayhawks only managed two shots on goal.

The Huskers continue their weekend in Lawrence, Kan., on Sunday when they face Tulsa at 10 a.m. (CT) at Rock Chalk Park.