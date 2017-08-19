Sen. Ernie Chambers files complaint against Lincoln doctor

Nearly 40,000 Lincoln Public School students will have the opportunity to view the total solar eclipse, Monday, but school officials want to make sure they're safe first. Many schools across Lincoln took part in preparations for the eclipse that thousands of students will get the chance to view. With all those kids to account for, LPS is taking safety seriously. Close to 400 students participated in safety drills at Beattie Elementary. Alex Kreifels, a fourth grade teacher at the ...

