Sen. Ernie Chambers files complaint against Lincoln doctor - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Sen. Ernie Chambers files complaint against Lincoln doctor

Posted: Updated:
Nebraska Legislative Floor Nebraska Legislative Floor

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - State Sen. Ernie Chambers has filed a formal complaint against a Lincoln doctor accused of performing medically unnecessary pelvic exams on female Nebraska State patrol recruits. Chambers argues that the allegations against Dr. Stephen Haudrich could undermine public trust in the medical profession. The complaint was submitted to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services, which licenses doctors. Haudrich says in the lawsuit that the patrol instructed him to perform the exams.

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KLKN. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.