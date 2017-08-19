Nebraska Supreme Court upholds prison sentence for man convicted - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska Supreme Court upholds prison sentence for man convicted of stabbing

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - The Nebraska Supreme Court has upheld the new prison sentenced for a man who took part in the 1998 stabbing death of another teen in a Bellevue city park. Daniel Lee Jones was 17 at the time of the stabbing death of 19-year-old Scott Catenacci. He was sentenced to life in 1999, but resentenced to 80 years to life  in 2015 following a 2012 U.S. Supreme Court decision that said mandatory life without parole for juveniles is unconstitutional.

