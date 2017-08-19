Volunteering time to improve Lincoln parks

Nearly a dozen people helped stain park benches at Antelope Park, it's one of several volunteer opportunities the city is offering this year.

Lincoln Park and Recreation likes to keep the city's parks looking nice, but they say they wouldn't have near the success if it wasn't for people in the community who are willing to help.

"We benefit from getting the volunteer help to get our projects done. So, they come out and they're of benefit to us, as far as getting maintenance things done. I think it also show the support of Lincoln's community towards the parks and recreation," said Shawn Quinn of Lincoln Parks and Recreation.

Saturday morning, people worked to varnish benches at Antelope Park's outdoor concert venue, it may sound like a simple project; but Lincoln Parks and Rec. says that without that many people, it would most likely take several days to accomplish.

"We take everybody that will come, so even kids and stuff. It's a wide variety of different people that want to come help," said Quinn.

Supplies were provided and the job took about three hours, anyone could help out, they just had to fill out an application form if it was their first time.

Lincoln Parks and Rec. say they get around a dozen volunteers on average for these projects.

Quinn said, "It's really encouraging to see that people want to take time out of their day to come help us."

For some it was a new and rewarding experience.

"It makes me feel good, giving back to the community, I live in. I feel that it's important to have volunteers to help out with these sort of things.," says Christian Jimenez, who volunteered.

This is one of many events throughout the year. There will be four more park cleanups leading up to the end of the year.

Again, as mentioned there will be more opportunities. The next one is on Sept. 23rd from 8 to 11 a.m. at Bowling Lake.