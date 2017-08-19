Bud Crawford knocks out Julius Indongo for undisputed, unified junior welterweight title

Posted by: Sports
sports@klkntv.com
Courtesy: Associated Press
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ Terence Crawford stopped Julius Indongo in the third round Saturday night to become the undisputed world champion at 140 pounds. Crawford sent Indongo to the canvas with a right to the body in the last minute of the second round and just missed with a massive left hook before the bell. Midway through the third round, Crawford caught Indongo with a left hook to the body that put him down writhing in pain.
The fight was the first four-belt unification bout since 2004, when Bernard Hopkins stopped Oscar De La Hoya to claim all the belts in the 160-pound division. Crawford came in with the WBC and WBO belts; Indongo, from Namibia, was the WBA and IBF champion.
Crawford (32-0, 23 knockouts) was in his home state for the fifth time in nine fights but for the first time in Lincoln. Indongo (22-1, 11 knockouts) was fighting for the first time in the United States after winning bouts in Russia and Scotland to win his titles.
