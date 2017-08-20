Power knocked out to 19,000 Lincoln Electric customers

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Lincoln Electric System says 19,000 customers lost power during last night's storms. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down from the storm and crews spent the night restoring power. 7200 customers still remain without power. Some traffic signals still aren't working this morning and Lincoln Police are directing traffic at some intersections.

LES said stay away from downed power lines and call the LES emergency number to report the downed power lines and power outages.

The Nebraska Public Power District reported 1,000 outages in Milford, 34 outages in York, 1600 in Humboldt, and 60 in Norfolk. Most have been restored. NPPD also report substations that feed electricity to Norris Public Power also had outages in Seward and Butler Counties.

The Lincoln Fire Department believes a lightning strike caused a fire at a building at 23 and O streets, causing $50,000 in damage.

