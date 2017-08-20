Nebraska officials deploying trucks to promote motorcycle safety

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Electric System says 19,000 customers lost power during last night's storms. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down from the storm and crews spent the night restoring power. 7200 customers still remain without power. Some traffic signals still aren't working this morning and Lincoln Police are directing traffic at some intersections. LES said stay away from downed power lines and call the LES...More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Electric System says 19,000 customers lost power during last night's storms. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down from the storm and crews spent the night restoring power. 7200 customers still remain without power. Some traffic signals still aren't working this morning and Lincoln Police are directing traffic at some intersections. LES said stay away from downed power lines and call the LES...More >>
"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
"I've been doing this 32 years and this is the worst gas explosion I have ever seen," Chief Fire Inspector Bill Moody said.More >>
The families of Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez found their way back to the stretch of railroad tracks where the 17-year-old boys died early Friday morning.More >>
The families of Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez found their way back to the stretch of railroad tracks where the 17-year-old boys died early Friday morning.More >>
A roadblock, recently added along his normal route to his home in Alvo, had him passing by his sister's house in south Lincoln.More >>
A roadblock, recently added along his normal route to his home in Alvo, had him passing by his sister's house in south Lincoln.More >>
Gas prices have dropped as low as $1.71.More >>
Gas prices have dropped as low as $1.71.More >>
Two people have killed after an AmTrak train struck a car in southwest Lincoln overnight.More >>
Two people have killed after an AmTrak train struck a car in southwest Lincoln overnight.More >>
"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like.”More >>
"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like.”More >>
Scanner reports Police are looking for 3 suspects.More >>
Scanner reports Police are looking for 3 suspects.More >>