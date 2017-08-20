Nebraska officials deploying trucks to promote motorcycle safety - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Nebraska officials deploying trucks to promote motorcycle safety

  LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska officials are deploying eight trucks around the state as part of a campaign to promote motorcycle safety.  The 10-week Nebraska Highway Safety Council campaign began Wednesday. State Department of Transportation, law enforcement and motorcycle safety groups created the campaign after a series of fatal accidents involving motorcyclists this year, especially in the last six weeks.

