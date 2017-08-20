Nebraska officials deploying trucks to promote motorcycle safety

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Electric System says 19,000 customers lost power during last night's storms. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down from the storm and crews spent the night restoring power. 7200 customers still remain without power. Some traffic signals still aren't working this morning and Lincoln Police are directing traffic at some intersections. LES said stay away from downed power lines and call the LES...