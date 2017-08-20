Comedian, actor and MDA Telethon host Jerry Lewis passes away

Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Iconic comedian and actor Jerry Lewis has died, his publicist confirmed to ABC News. He was 91.

“Sadly I can confirm that today the world lost one of the most significant human beings of the 20th century,” his rep Mark Rozzano said.

Lewis was born Joseph Levitch on March 19, 1926 in Newark, New Jersey to parents who also loved performing. His father, Daniel Levitch, was a vaudeville entertainer, while his mother, Rachel Levitch, played the piano for a local radio station.

Lewis' career, which spanned seven decades, began when he teamed up with singer Dean Martin. The comedian was known for being the funny guy beside straight-laced Martin in their nightclub routine and later a radio program. When the two began to appear on television, such as "Toast of the Town," which was later renamed to "The Ed Sullivan Show," in 1948, they received national prominence.

This led to a film career for both men, beginning with "My Friend Irma" in 1949 and its sequel, "My Friend Irma Goes West," released a year later.

Lewis and Martin, who passed away in 1995, starred together in 14 films throughout the 1950s, including "At War with the Army," "The Caddy" and "Pardners."

Although Lewis' career flourished in his duo act with Martin, it didn't stop him from taking on solo projects from movies, such as 1960's "The Bellboy," to a comic book series called "The Adventures of Jerry Lewis," released from 1957 to 1971. He even released an album, "Jerry Lewis Just Sings" in 1995.

Lewis was also known for his humanitarian efforts, namely his work with the Muscular Dystrophy Association. In fact, he served as chairman of the organization until 2011. He was perhaps best known for hosting an annual telethon to raise money for the association. From 1952 to 2010, the association reported he raised more than $2.6 billion.

Lewis received lifetime achievement awards from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences in 2009 and the American Comedy Awards in 1997. He was also honored with two stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Lewis leaves behind his second wife, SanDee Pitnick, and six children, including musician Gary Lewis. His son Joseph died in 2009.

In 2012, Lewis was rushed to a New York hospital after collapsing from low blood sugar. He was set to receive an award at the Friars Club Tuesday night, and present the top honor to Tom Cruise. He was also hospitalized back in June for a urinary tract infection.

The Jerry Lewis MDA Telethon was carried on Channel 8 KLKN TV for several years.