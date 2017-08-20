Why didn't the National Weather Service issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Lancaster County?

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The National Weather Service didn't issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Lancaster County early this morning around 1:00 a.m., the same round of storms that caused a majority of the tree damage throughout Lincoln. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dean Wysocki asked the National Weather Service (NWS) why a severe thunderstorm warning wasn't issued?

Brian Smith with NWS said peak wind speeds at the Lincoln airport only measured 54 MPH. Wind speeds need to exceed 58 MPH before a severe thunderstorm warning is issued. A severe thunderstorm warning will also be issued if hail exceeds one inch. Neither exceeded those limits during the first round of storms. A downburst from the storm probably caused most of the damage according to Wysocki. More than 20,000 people lost power after the storm toppled trees and power lines in and around Lincoln. No injuries have been reported.

NWS did issue a severe thunderstorm warning for a second round of storms that struck Lancaster County around 5:00 a.m.