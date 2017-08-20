Saltdogs score ten runs, defeat Sioux City 10-4

Posted by: Sports

Courtesy: Lincoln Saltdogs

SIOUX CITY, IA – The Lincoln Saltdogs (52-30) scored 10 runs over four consecutive innings to beat the Sioux City Explorers (39-46) 10-4 for a series-clinching win on Saturday night.

A night after the Saltdogs blasted a season-high five home runs and won 8-2, Lincoln blasted two more home runs out of Lewis and Clark Park. Brent Dean had the first long ball, going yard in the sixth for his second homer in as many games. Nathaniel Maggio hit his first home run of the series with a two-run shot in the seventh.

It was Sioux City who hit the first homer of the game. Tyler Ogle smacked the first pitch he saw from the Bennett Parry over the left field wall to go up 1-0.

That score stood until the fifth inning. Brandon Jacobs doubled to break a streak of 11 straight Saltdogs retired by X’s starter Keith Picht. Then, with two outs, Ivan Marin drew a walk and Joe Robbins doubled in both runners. Cesar Valera followed with a bloop single to put the Saltdogs in front 3-1.

The Saltdogs continued the scoring in the sixth. Jacobs hit another double which scored two runners. Then, Dean hit his bomb. He entered the series with one dinger on the season but has hit two in two games in Sioux City.

The X’s answered to cut the lead to just four runs for the Saltdogs on a Levon Washington two-RBI single.

A home run added two more runs for the ‘Dogs in the seventh. Maggio hit a towering ball into the wind and over the right field fence to make it 9-3.

Lincoln tacked on another in the top of the eighth on three hits get their tenth run of the game.

Cameron McVey made his first appearance after getting activated off of the Disabled List in the ninth inning. He allowed a run on three hits to finish out the game at 10-4.

Parry earned his second win of the season by tossing his second straight quality start. The lefty allowed three runs over six innings. He struck out seven batters compared to just one walk.

The victory gave the Saltdogs the series win, their first since August 3-6 when they beat the Kansas City T-Bones.

The Saltdogs try for the series sweep on Sunday night. First pitch is at 6:05 PM with coverage beginning at 5:35 PM on ESPN 1480 and saltdogs.com.