Eclipse Forecast: 50% of sky will be covered with clouds

POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News

8@klkntv.com

The Channel 8 Eyewitness News Weather teams predicts there will be some clouds in the sky tomorrow for the eclipse but only 50 percent of the sky will be filled with clouds. Rain is expected in the morning but skies will clear during the eclipse.

The total eclipse will happen at 1:03p.m. tomorrow in Lincoln and mid to high level clouds are predicted. You can see through mid to high level clouds so you should be able to see the solar eclipse. Stay tuned to Channel 8 Eyewitness News for the latest weather forecast.

Channel 8 Eyewitness News will be live for the eclipse. Our coverage starts at 11:00 a.m. and runs through 2p.m. You can view our coverage on-air and on Facebook Live. We have live crews in Beatrice with Bill Nye the Science Guy, at Beattie Elementary School and at Haymarket Park where they are hold a watch party along with a Saltdog's game.