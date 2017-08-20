Joe Bonamassa concert moved to PBA - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Joe Bonamassa concert moved to PBA

The Joe Bonamassa concert slated for Pinewood Bowl Theater tonight, August 20, has been moved to Pinnacle Bank Arena due to storm damage from the recent inclement weather at Pinewood Bowl Theater.

Doors open at 7:00 p.m. and the concert starts at 8:00 p.m. as originally scheduled. 

IMPORTANT: Joe Bonamassa tickets previously purchased for Pinewood Bowl will be honored at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Concert will still be Reserved Seating and the seating configuration will be similar to Pinewood Bowl Theater.

If you don't have tickets, there are still some available at Pinnacle Bank Arena Ticket Office and at Ticketmaster.
