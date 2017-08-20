Storms cause power outages and debris throughout Lincoln

Heavy storms left many without power and debris to cleanup.

Lightning strikes, damaging winds and heavy rain, left a lot of damage for people to wake up to Sunday morning in Lincoln.

Capt. Dave Engler of Lincoln Fire and Rescue said, "Starting last night, about the time of the storm, there were numerous calls. The city was very busy. A lot of wires down, we had a lot of tree limbs blocking streets, that were preventing some of our apparatus from getting to the calls."

Lincoln Electric Service says they had reports of upwards of 19,000 customers who lost power, as of last count more than 4,400 remain without electricity.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue and Lincoln Police were kept busy with downed power lines, traffic light outages and fallen tree limb calls.

A tree near 17th and Van Dorn blocked southbound 17th Street.

Then near 40th and A, a tree struck by lightning landed on power lines and caused widespread outages. Thankfully, no one was injured.

Trevor Andrews, who lives in the neighborhood, said, "I heard this, bzz-bzz, and then the power went out. And I went, oh yeah, okay, so looked out the big window in the front and saw this limb laying across the wires, and everything, all completely, blocking the street. I mean, that's the important thing, it didn't smash anyone's house."

Local businesses also suffered power outages. Clinton Collins, who owns Home and Closet on south 33rd Street was planning on doing some early morning work, but couldn't.

"I came in this morning, we had our power out at our house. We live right down the street, then I came in and the power was out. I was going to start sewing, actually, on some things and the machines weren't working. So, I had to come back a couple hours later," Said Collins.

Police say the area of the damage is so large, that they can't estimate how many calls they've gotten related to damage and downed limbs, and trees.

The city says the cleanup and restoring power to everyone could take a while.

If you still have a power outage you can call LES at: 1-888-365-2412