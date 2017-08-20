BREAKING: Major water issue in Seward - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

BREAKING: Major water issue in Seward

The city of Seward has posted a statement on their Facebook page concerning a major water issue.

"Emergency Notice:
DO NOT CONSUME ANY CITY WATER DUE TO UNKNOWN CONCENTRATIONS IN THE WATER! The City of Seward is actively working on a major water issue. Both water tower systems have run dry due to an unknown leak in the system. We will need to refill both towers with raw water to locate the leak. 
Do not boil water for consumption including drinking and cooking. You may still shower, flush toilets, and do laundry. Please limit your water use to ensure pressure remains in the system. Make sure that small children are not consuming the water while bathing.
We are unsure if the leak is related to the recent flooding issue. We have all City and Emergency personnel working on the issue.
Please only call City Hall or 911 Dispatch if you have an emergency. More information will be forth coming.
City Administrator Greg Butcher"

We have a reporter heading to Seward. We'll bring you the latest details as they become available. 

