Huskers women's soccer defeats Tulsa 3-1

Courtesy: UNL Athletic Communications

Lawrence, Kan. – The Nebraska soccer team (2-0-0) completed a weekend sweep at the Rock Chalk Invitational with a 3-1 win over Tulsa at Rock Chalk Park on Sunday morning.

The Husker offense produced 19 shots, eight of which were on goal, against the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa took only six shots, four of which were on goal. Sophomore Elyse Huber scored twice, while senior Haley Hanson knocked in NU’s final goal of the game.

Huber, who also had a goal in Friday night’s season opener, scored against Tulsa in the 26th minute off an assist from senior Sami Reinhard. The Golden Hurricane tied the game 1-1 in the 32nd minute, but Nebraska used a strong second half to earn the victory.

In the 69th minute, Huber scored an unassisted goal to give the Big Red a 2-1 advantage. Hanson scored in the 73rd minute with a header off Brenna Ochoa’s corner kick. Hanson and Ochoa were two of five Huskers to play all 90 minutes, along with Alli Peterson, Caroline Buelt and goalkeeper Aubrei Corder. Corder collected three saves.

The Huskers return home to host a pair of matches at Hibner Stadium next weekend. NU faces South Dakota on Friday, Aug. 25 at 7:05 p.m., before squaring off with Missouri on Sunday, Aug. 27 at 6:30 p.m.