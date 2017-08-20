Eclipse events underway at Homestead National Monument

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Just outside of Beatrice...Homestead National Monument has been planning their eclipse events for more than a year.

There are experts from NASA, Ready Jet Go PBS shows and science legend Bill Nye hosting events.

But what really has people flocking to the park is the ideal view of the eclipse.

For the Earsley family, it was worth the seven hour drive from Minnesota.

"I saw the last eclipse in 1979 when I lived in North Dakota, so I kinda know what is gonna go on with it and I wanted my kids to experience it also,” Travis Earsley said.

Nine year old Holly Sorrenti knew the eclipse was something she couldn't miss.

"It's a once in a lifetime experience and I really wanted to come see it."

Lee Wolfson, who's also seen an eclipse before says it's an experience unlike any other.

"It was so phenomenal that it shocked me,” Wolfson said. “It had all been sort of a theoretical thing you might read about but when you finally saw it, and felt it and were in the light of it...it was life changing."

As someone who's been interested in astronomy since he was six years old, driving from Minnesota was an easy choice.

"With a brand new telescope I decided this would be a great opportunity."

And he's sharing his interest with his nephew, Jack Tisdell who comes to Homestead all the way from New Jersey.

"I figured no amount of driving would be worse than waiting for the next eclipse,” Tisdell said.

For NASA experts at homestead, what's most exciting is see other's enthusiasm for science.

"I love to see so many people excited about science– little kids and grown ups, adults, retired people all really excited and gathering for a science event,” Kristin Weaver of NASA said.

She says she's seen people from all over the Midwest at the park.

There are events starting at the Homestead National Monument tomorrow at 8:00 a.m., for a full list of events head to their website.