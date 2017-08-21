Experts say this might be the most viewed solar eclipse in history

Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.More >>
"Emergency Notice: DO NOT CONSUME ANY CITY WATER DUE TO UNKNOWN CONCENTRATIONS IN THE WATER!More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service didn't issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Lancaster County early this morning around 1:00 a.m., the same round of storms that caused a majority of the tree damage throughout Lincoln. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dean Wysocki asked the National Weather Service (NWS) why a severe thunderstorm warning wasn't issued? Brian Smith with NWS said peak wind speeds at the Lin...More >>
The total eclipse will happen at 1:03 p.m. tomorrow in Lincoln and mid to high level clouds are predicted.More >>
Homestead National Monument has been planning their eclipse events for more than a year.More >>
Heavy storms left many without power and debris to cleanup. Lightning strikes, damaging winds and heavy rain, left a lot of damage for people to wake up to Sunday morning in Lincoln. Capt. Dave Engler of Lincoln Fire and Rescue said, "Starting last night, about the time of the storm, there were numerous calls. The city was very busy. A lot of wires down, we had a lot of tree limbs blocking streets, that were preventing some of our apparatus from getting to the calls." Lin...More >>
"Eclipse glasses are more valuable than gold right now it seems like.”More >>
Lincoln Police say one officer went to the hospital with injuries after a car ran into a police cruiser Sunday around 3:45 a.m.More >>
Posted by: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com Lincoln Electric System says 19,000 customers lost power during last night's storms. Numerous trees and power lines were knocked down from the storm and crews spent the night restoring power. 7200 customers still remain without power. Some traffic signals still aren't working this morning and Lincoln Police are directing traffic at some intersections. LES said stay away from downed power lines and call the LES...More >>
A few clouds could affect the eclipse, warm & humid...More >>
