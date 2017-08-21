Experts say this might be the most viewed solar eclipse in history

Posted by: Fahima Paghmani

After nearly four decades; the wait for the total solar eclipse is finally over. Experts say this might be the most viewed solar eclipse in history.

For Muslims throughout the country they won't watch the eclipse; they usually stay inside and pray.

Abu Bilal, the Imam at Islamic Center Of Omaha says he's expecting almost three hundred people to join him in congregation.

The imam says the reason why Muslims pray during this astronomical event; it's because of the traditions of Prophet Muhammad.

“The sun and the moon are two signs amongst the signs of God; they do not eclipse because of the death of someone, and so when an eclipse occurs, pray and invoke God until the eclipse is over.” (Bukhari)

Abu Bilal says, "The Quran has verses and ayahs that talk about the sun and the moon being created by god. This gives us the assurance that god is always with us."

Meanwhile, Catherine Bergie, says she's excited to watch the total solar eclipse; she's also celebrating her wedding anniversary today

Catherine says, "It's double the fun; me and my husband are not very spontaneous.. We have planned today very carefully."



Watching the moon block the sun for a few minutes does not happen often; both Catherine and Abu Bilal say it's a phenomenon.







