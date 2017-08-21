Channel 8 Eyewitness News Eclipse coverage plan

Posted By: Channel 8 Eyewitness Newsroom

Here's what you can expect to see on Channel 8 Eyewitness News before and during the eclipse:

During our midday show at 11:00 a.m. we'll have reporters reporting from several locations: We'll be live from Homestead National Monument where Bill Nye the Science Guy is hosting events, Beattie Elementary School where Lincoln students will be watching the eclipse and Haymarket Park where the Saltdogs are hosting a special eclipse baseball game.

Starting at 12:00 p.m. ABC News will start national coverage- Bill Nye will anchor ABC's coverage from the eclipse from Beatrice, at Homestead National Monument.

Around 12:45 our Channel 8 Eyewitness News team will start local coverage of the eclipse and the events happening around the capital city. Megan Conway and Rod Fowler will anchor all the way through the eclipse until 1:30 p.m. You can watch this special report broadcast on Facebook Live.

ABC News national eclipse coverage will run until 2:00 p.m.

Keep an eye on our Facebook page for eclipse coverage as well. We'll have reporters posting photos, videos and even going live to give you an inside scoop on Lincoln's eclipse celebrations.

If you have any photos, or videos of what you're seeing in the sky, of your eclipse activities or any traffic jams across the area, send them our way through Facebook, Twitter or email- 8@klkntv.com.