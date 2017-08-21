LPD Chief: fight at Heidelberg's "shouldn't have happened"

Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.

Police say they'd heard about issues following similar events in different cities, and worked hard in advance with venues across town beforehand, encouraging them not to host after-fight parties.

They say the event itself, with 12,000 people in attendance, went smoothly.

However, Heidelberg's continued with their plan to hold an after-fight party. Police sent 15 officers, many working overtime, to speak with owners and try to discourage them, but the bar had hired private security and did not cancel their event. Police say soon after the fight ended the bar reached maximum capacity.

Thankfully, they say the first thunderstorm of the evening cleared out about 100 people standing in line outside, but despite the large police presence, fights began to break out inside and outside the bar.

Police had to ask for every available officer in the City of Lincoln to respond to the incident, including Nebraska State Patrol. There were 25 additional LPD officers called from across the city. Chief Jeff Bliemeister said many had to respond in the driving rain, leaving other calls. Police say on Sunday they had 623 calls for service, which according to Director Tom Cassidy, is one of the top five response days in the last decade.

As police were attempting to arrest at least one of the four people that were eventually taken into custody, the crowd began to circle and encroach, despite many commands to stay away; police say they had to deploy pepper spray.

Bliemeister said the incident, which left one officer injured, "shouldn't have happened," and that "one establishment through their business practices took up all those resources."

Heidelberg's has been ticketed for tavern violations, and in investigation is ongoing.