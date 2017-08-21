Officer injured when car runs into police cruiser - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Officer injured when car runs into police cruiser

Lincoln Police say one officer went to the hospital with injuries after a car ran into a police cruiser Sunday around 3:45 a.m. Police say the cruiser was driving north on Cotner, near Holdrege, when another vehicle made a left turn in front of the cruiser.

Police say the crash pinned the officer inside. They say the 15- year-old driver ran away on foot, later turning himself in. 

He is lodged at the youth detention center for leaving the scene of an injury accident. 

