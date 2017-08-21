Beattie Elementary students enjoy eclipse

Posted By: Bayley Bischof Channel 8 Eyewitness News

Beattie Elementary School has been anticipating the solar eclipse for a long time.

Monday, students finally got to see it.

They gave only good reviews.

"It was crazy I mean like I've heard it only happens once every 500 years in this area but I'm thinking– seriously, this must be really cool so when it happened I'm like year... this is amazing,” Beattie fifth grader Adam Drayton said.

"It only happens once in like 500 years it's just like light just streaming down by the moon and then once it gets to totality you can just see the moon and it's like an outline,” Carson Sadler, who’s also a fifth grader said.

James Blake, LPS science curriculum coordinator says he's been eating, sleeping and breathing the eclipse for a year and a half.

He's been the driving force for planning the viewing at Beattie and other schools in Lincoln.

He says it was all worth it.

"The sounds of the kids cheering is like music to my ears. I mean it's hard to explain,” James Blake said.

Beattie Elementary principal Sean Bailey says their plan went smoothly, and all the kids stayed safe.

"I’m Proud of the kids because of the way they behaved this afternoon and really kind of followed the procedures and the protocols we had,” Bailey said.

This was also the perfect opportunity for education, the students say they spent a lot of time learning about solar eclipses.