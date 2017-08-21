Local bikers put a spin on eclipse viewing

Local bikers put in sweat and hard work to get a good seat for the total eclipse Monday. More than 300 people signed up to ride to Roca Berry Farm via the Homestead Trail, which runs right past the pumpkin patch destination.



"There's a core group of bicyclists in Lincoln that just want to get together with other bicyclists," said Dale Arp with the Great Plains Trail Network.

Liz Cartoni, who biked 20 miles to see the eclipse, says this is a blend of her two favorite things.



"I'm not only a cycling nerd, but I'm a science nerd," she said. "So of course I like the science of it, and I've never seen anything like this before, so it's a great opportunity to see something like this come through the area."

The younger generation made a pretty strong showing as well.



"It's sort of important because I know I won't live through the next one and I won't get to see it again unless I travel," said 10-year-old Chloe Nazarenus.

There were 12, 21, and 40-mile eclipse rides available. All three ended at the Roca Berry Farm.