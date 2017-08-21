Bill Nye visits Beatrice

An estimated 50,000-60,000 people visited the town of Beatrice on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. It's estimated 12,000 of them were all gathered at Homestead National Monument. Among the visitors were Bill Nye the Science Guy, and Dr. Amy Mainzer.



"Galileo took a military instrument, a telescope, and apparently was the first guy to think to look, to point it up. And he noticed that the moon is full of craters and valleys and mountains, it was not a perfect sphere," said Bill Nye.

The pair shared their knowledge with families about the history of space, earth, and the eclipse of course.



"There was a very famous eclipse in 1919, shortly after a guy named Albert Einstein developed his first theories of general relativity," said Dr. Mainzer.



"So you get the edge of a, a sharp edge of the moon, it is believed that we would get these big bands of shadows racing across the earths surface," said Nye.

They said eclipses have taken place in random places all over world, even in the middle of the ocean.

Bill Nye said one estimate claims the next eclipse spanning across the entire United States will be in 375 years.



"I've seen one total eclipse; I was in Africa in 2002. And it's amazing. So we were in, I'm not joking, we were in a jungle, and so all the birds went crazy like it was night–time," said Nye.



The National Park Service says they have been planning for this day for the last two years.