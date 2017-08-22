Two injured in overnight robbery

Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.More >>
An estimated 50,000-60,000 people visited the town of Beatrice on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. It's estimated 12,000 of them were all gathered at Homestead National Monument. Among the visitors were Bill Nye the Science Guy, and Dr. Amy Mainzer. "Galileo took a military instrument, a telescope, and apparently was the first guy to think to look, to point it up. And he noticed that the moon is full of craters and valleys and mountains, it was not a perfect sphere,"...More >>
Lincoln Police say one officer went to the hospital with injuries after a car ran into a police cruiser Sunday around 3:45 a.m.More >>
Local bikers put in sweat and hard work to get a good seat for the total eclipse Monday.More >>
A roadblock, recently added along his normal route to his home in Alvo, had him passing by his sister's house in south Lincoln.More >>
"Emergency Notice: DO NOT CONSUME ANY CITY WATER DUE TO UNKNOWN CONCENTRATIONS IN THE WATER!More >>
The families of Yankiel Rodriguez and Emanuel Martinez found their way back to the stretch of railroad tracks where the 17-year-old boys died early Friday morning.More >>
POSTED BY: Channel 8 Eyewitness News 8@klkntv.com The National Weather Service didn't issue a severe thunderstorm warning for Lancaster County early this morning around 1:00 a.m., the same round of storms that caused a majority of the tree damage throughout Lincoln. Channel 8 Eyewitness News Meteorologist Dean Wysocki asked the National Weather Service (NWS) why a severe thunderstorm warning wasn't issued? Brian Smith with NWS said peak wind speeds at the Lin...More >>
Posted by: Fahima Paghmani fpaghmani@klkntv.com After nearly four decades; the wait for the total solar eclipse is finally over. Experts say this might be the most viewed solar eclipse in history.More >>
