Two injured in overnight robbery

Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery where two people needed medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it happened 10:30 p.m. Monday at a home near 54th and High. They say a call came in from a 28-year-old man who said 15-20 people were trying to beat him up. He told police they were angry over a previous fight that might have stemmed from a crash.

Police found the victim and his 59-year-old father outside the home with obvious injuries to their head and body. They say the father had tried to intervene in the assault and was also injured.

A cell phone was stolen. The investigation into the case is ongoing.