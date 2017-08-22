Update: 27th & Van Dorn shut down for major gas leak

Lincoln Police responded to a major disturbance at the Heidelberg's near 33rd and Superior Saturday night, after the Terence "Bud" Crawford fight at Pinnacle Bank Arena.More >>
Lincoln Police are investigating a robbery where two people needed medical treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.More >>
Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old child has been fatally injured while walking across a street in east Omaha.More >>
An estimated 50,000-60,000 people visited the town of Beatrice on Monday to view the total solar eclipse. It's estimated 12,000 of them were all gathered at Homestead National Monument. Among the visitors were Bill Nye the Science Guy, and Dr. Amy Mainzer. "Galileo took a military instrument, a telescope, and apparently was the first guy to think to look, to point it up. And he noticed that the moon is full of craters and valleys and mountains, it was not a perfect sphere,"...More >>
Lincoln Police say one officer went to the hospital with injuries after a car ran into a police cruiser Sunday around 3:45 a.m.More >>
Local bikers put in sweat and hard work to get a good seat for the total eclipse Monday.More >>
A roadblock, recently added along his normal route to his home in Alvo, had him passing by his sister's house in south Lincoln.More >>
"Emergency Notice: DO NOT CONSUME ANY CITY WATER DUE TO UNKNOWN CONCENTRATIONS IN THE WATER!More >>
Monday, students finally got to see it the eclipse.More >>
