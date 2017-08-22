Update: 27th & Van Dorn shut down for major gas leak - News, Weather and Sports for Lincoln, NE; KLKNTV.com

Update: 27th & Van Dorn shut down for major gas leak

Lincoln Fire and Rescue are on the scene near 27th and Van Dorn, where a construction company digging in the area hit a main gas line just after 9 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say it's one of the larger gas leaks to which they've responded. Traffic is shut down in both directions, and LFR is asking you to avoid the area. 
Black Hills Energy said the gas leak has been stopped and secured but it will take them some time to fix the main line so the intersection will remain closed. The public should avoid the intersection.  

