NEB SOC: Huber Claims National Weekly Honor

Posted By: Sports

sports@klkntv.com

Courtesy: UNL Media Relations

Sophomore forward Elyse Huber earned the first United Soccer Coaches Player-of-the-Week award for the 2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer season, the association announced on Tuesday.

Huber, a Sioux City, Iowa native, led Nebraska’s offense over the weekend by scoring three of the Huskers’ six goals at the Rock Chalk Invitational in Lawrence, Kan. In Friday night’s regular-season opener, Huber scored her first career goal in the 37th minute to help NU to a 3-0 win over Kansas.

On Sunday, Huber scored twice in NU’s 3-1 win over Tulsa. She scored in the 26th minute before adding her second goal in the 69th minute. Huber’s three goals occurred on four shots, all of which were on goal.

The Huskers return home to host a pair of non-conference opponents at Hibner Stadium this weekend. NU battles South Dakota on Friday at 7:05 p.m. (CT) before facing Missouri on Sunday at 6:30 p.m.