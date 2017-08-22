Eye concerns after the eclipse

We came. We saw. We conquered.

The great American Eclipse is now in the books, but there's still something on a lot of star gazers' minds—the eyes.

Some people were calling up their eye doctors with concerns Tuesday.

Over at EyeCare Specialties, near 84th and O street, the office had more calls than usual.

"We were anticipating maybe a frenzy people worried because they didn't have the glasses on right or long enough and a lot of those calls we can talk to the patient over the phone,” Optometrist Dr. Brian Brightman said.

The symptoms of a solar retina burn typically show up 12 hours after the incident.

Doctors said if your eyes feel a little different or strained after the viewing the eclipse, they're most likely OK.

"So, if a patient calls says their eyes are burning, they're irritated that's not a solar burn. It's purely a spot in the retina,” Dr. Brightman said.

Eye care professionals said you would have to stare at the sun for a prolonged time like more than 30 seconds for permanent eye damage.

Most people can't do that.

If there were a burn, your center vision would be affected and there would be a black dot that would never go away.

"If you glanced at the sun, if you looked at in passing and it was pretty bright even. If your vision is clear today and you don't have any after images still you're in great shape,” he said.

The doctor said if you are worried about eyes, don't be hesitant to call your eye care specialist.