Eclipse Wedding

While many of us were fixated on the eclipse yesterday, one couple had other things on their minds.



"There's the vows and then there's the eclipse," said bride Itahi Wimer.



Itahi and Shawn got married yesterday in Aurora.

They centered their wedding around the total solar eclipse.

Right before their reception, they got to sneak away and watch the phenomenon.



"We talked about it back in high school. We knew that we were going to get married at some point and she wanted to find a time that was special enough," said groom Shawn Wimer.

The couple, who've known each other since first grade, says they started planning this wedding three years ago.

They say they are still unsure where they are going for their honeymoon.