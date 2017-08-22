Rod Jobs: Hofeling Enterprises

Posted by: channel 8 eyewitness news

There’s a business in Lincoln that takes trees and broken branches off your hands.

Hofeling Enterprises uses their high powered equipment and turns it into mulch. For example, they'll take an 8,000 pound tree, chop it up and turn it into mulch.

One of their loaders has a bucket that can lift 10,000 to 15,000 pounds. They use trees and limbs from homeowners and contractors. Their mulch goes to landscapers and retailers here in Lincoln, Omaha, and many other communities.

Scott Hofeling of Hofeling Enterprises says they plan to stay busy. With the emerald ash borer making its way across the state, they plan on mulching a lot of ash trees in the upcoming future.

To visit their website, click on the link below:

http://www.hofelingenterprises.com/