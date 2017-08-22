Construction begins on southbound lanes of S. 14th St.

Crews have begun work to repave and make other improvements on southbound 14th st., heading from Hwy 2 to Warlick Boulevard, and that means the southbound lanes is closed off to thru traffic; which can be a headache for local businesses in the area.

Greg Snider, who helps run Exterior Solutions on 14th and Pioneers, says, "For staff and everybody here at the office, it's going to be a bit of struggle. It's just everybody's backed up. So, just a little extra time to get to clients from here."

State crews know the construction is inconvenient, but necessary to keep up the integrity of the road.

Daniel Giesbrechd, who runs a car sale and repair shop on 14th and Pioneers says he understand the need, but hopes it gets done fast.

"As fast as possible, yeah, not having 20 projects open in Lincoln, maybe 10 and go twice as fast. I know that's not how it probably works," said Giesbrechd.

The two businesses say right now that improved signage might be needed because it's hard to tell that access is open to businesses in the area.

"They go a mile in either direction and learn that they can't go south on 14th, and then when they get here, they still can, just to my business, which is great for me...for today, if they don't change it," added Giesbrechd.

In terms of how it will effect his business Giesbrechd isn't sure.

Giesbrechd says, "You're not going to know. They just won't show. You're not going to know who didn't come."

There is access to local businesses just south of the railroad tracks. Northbound lanes on 14th remain completely open. They finished fixing up those recently.

This part of the road will remain closed until the project is finished, which will be January of 2018.

The entire project will cost around $4 million.

If you'd like to see the alternate routes or access points, we've provided a link below.

http://dot.nebraska.gov/projects/highlighted-projects/warlick-14-st/